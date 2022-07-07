Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,473 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

