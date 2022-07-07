Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 179,695 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $170,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.