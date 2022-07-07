Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is PDS Planning Inc’s 9th Largest Position

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

