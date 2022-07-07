Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 126,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

