Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 247,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Apple by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

