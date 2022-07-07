Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

