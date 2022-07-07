Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 247,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

