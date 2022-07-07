Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 247,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

