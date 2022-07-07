Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.