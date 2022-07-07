Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 179,695 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $170,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 47,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 126,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

