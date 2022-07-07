Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

