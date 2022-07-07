Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,254.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,552.21. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

