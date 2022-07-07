Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ACGL opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

