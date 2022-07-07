Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.