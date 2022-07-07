Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 11.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 839,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,684,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.01.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
