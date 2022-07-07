Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Down 11.5%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 839,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,684,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.01.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2924445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.