Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 551,976 shares of company stock valued at $58,073,259 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.