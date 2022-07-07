ARK Investment Management LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

