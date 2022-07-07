AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a PE ratio of -207.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

