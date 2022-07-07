Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $165.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

