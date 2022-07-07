Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,262 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,796,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.30 ($4.48) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

