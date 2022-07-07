Bank of New Hampshire Sells 508 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $286,371,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

