Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $146.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

