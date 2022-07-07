BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of BST opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

