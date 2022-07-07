Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 18,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

