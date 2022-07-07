Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $151.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $151,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 228,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

