Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

BFAM stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

