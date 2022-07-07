Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 17.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 217,411 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 93,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BURL stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.43.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

