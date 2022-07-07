Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $1.78 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

