Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

