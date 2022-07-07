Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 322,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Cadre has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

CDRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $3,925,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

