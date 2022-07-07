Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 490,724 shares of company stock worth $30,400,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.