Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.