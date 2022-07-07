Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.87.

CP opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 530,230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

