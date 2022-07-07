Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,552.21.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

