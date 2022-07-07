Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 1153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
