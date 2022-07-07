Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,984,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

