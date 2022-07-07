Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:CARR opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

