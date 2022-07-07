Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CWST opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

