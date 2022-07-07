CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CX stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 22.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

