Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.87. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

