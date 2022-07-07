Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

CERE stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.44. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

