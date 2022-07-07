Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

