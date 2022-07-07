Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

