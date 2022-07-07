Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 477,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

