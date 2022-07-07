Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

