Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 293.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.99. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

