Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

