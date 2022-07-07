Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.