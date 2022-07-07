Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.96

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 151976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 320,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

