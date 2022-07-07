Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 135,802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

